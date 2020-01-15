Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

