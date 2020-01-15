Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

