Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 134,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

