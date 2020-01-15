Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,619 shares of company stock valued at $13,952,693. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

