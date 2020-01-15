Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SYV stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This is an increase from SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.