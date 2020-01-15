Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,494,000 after buying an additional 4,847,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,175,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after buying an additional 322,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $255,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 108.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

