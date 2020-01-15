Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 157.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 183.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.