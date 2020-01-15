Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

