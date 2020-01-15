Joseph Zimmel Sells 2,622 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FDS stock opened at $268.18 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.94 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

