JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Homeserve (LON:HSV) to Neutral

Homeserve (LON:HSV) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

HSV has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Homeserve to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,261.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,180.60. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 864.50 ($11.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,311 ($17.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

