Julian Constable Acquires 45,000 Shares of HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) Stock

HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) insider Julian Constable acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($11,489.36).

The company has a market cap of $22.61 million and a P/E ratio of 46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.38. HGL Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of A$0.44 ($0.31).

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for specialist markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving product solutions to brand owners and retailers.

