Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadmon news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kadmon in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kadmon by 47.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

