Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Up 1.9%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.42, 38,111 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 785,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.