Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Short Interest Update

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

