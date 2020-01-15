Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kenadyr Mining Corp (CVE:KEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 463000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 9 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers of prospective gold ground within Middle Tien Shan carbonaceous shale belt of the Kyrgyz Republic.

