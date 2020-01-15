KeyCorp Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $155.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. Paylocity has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $136.78. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 99.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 176.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

