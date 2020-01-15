KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

