Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $15.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 5,443 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

