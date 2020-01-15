Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Walt Disney stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

