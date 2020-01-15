Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $743,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

