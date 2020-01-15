KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE KKR opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,234 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $214,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

