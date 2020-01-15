Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

KMTUY opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

