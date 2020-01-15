Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $186.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, shares of LabCorp have outpaced its industry. Its Diagnostics grew organically in terms of both revenue and volume despite additional price reductions due to PAMA and the loss of exclusivity in two managed care contracts. In the last reported quarter, it also exhibited strong underlying and organic growth across its Drug Development business banking on solid execution of three fundamental strategies. The recently-completed business swap transaction with Envigo also buoys optimism. LabCorp put up a robust show in the third quarter of 2019 with better-than-expected results. However, the disposition of businesses and the implementation of the PAMA dented growth. Unfavorable currency transaction continues to remain as a major headwind. The company expects the rest of 2019 to continue to witness similar hurdles.”

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $180.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.35. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $181.45.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.