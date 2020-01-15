LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to “Buy”

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $2,681,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

