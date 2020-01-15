Larry Timlick Sells 11,000 Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAH opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. CounterPath, Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

