Lecil E. Cole Sells 2,100 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $100.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 884.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

