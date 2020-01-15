Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

