Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $334,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE IT opened at $158.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.10. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $124.77 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

