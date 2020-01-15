Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $130.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.