Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New $260,000 Investment in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ASML by 74.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $302.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.75. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $155.22 and a 12-month high of $305.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

