Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,678,000 after purchasing an additional 295,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $182.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

