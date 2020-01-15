Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 57,630 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 43,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNGLF)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

