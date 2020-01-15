Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIVX. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of LIVX opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.