Lotus Ventures (CNSX:J) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Lotus Ventures Inc (CNSX:J) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 118500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Lotus Ventures (CNSX:J)

Lotus Ventures Inc produces and sells medical marijuana. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

