Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $245.00 at Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.37.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $243.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $138.51 and a 52 week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,310,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

