Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $229.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.37.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $243.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $138.51 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,310,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

