Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.02

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 1291376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960 over the last three months.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

