MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 7.3%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.62, 155,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,180,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,189,746 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MannKind by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 136,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

