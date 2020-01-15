Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 2,056 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $41,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $58,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $208,238.78.

On Monday, December 9th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $176,020.84.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 369,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

