Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,427,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,366,000 after buying an additional 2,107,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 924,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.