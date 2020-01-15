Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $2.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

