Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 917,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MRTN opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Marten Transport by 141.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

