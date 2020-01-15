Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $300.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $260.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $171.84 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

