Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTNB shares. Aegis started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter.

MTNB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

