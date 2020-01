Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.29

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.29 and last traded at C$25.45, with a volume of 140947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.89.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.