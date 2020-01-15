Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.33.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

