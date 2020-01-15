MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company’s tests are based on proprietary gene methylation and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of cancer. MDxHealth SA is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium. “

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MXDHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.