Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co cut Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 58,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.