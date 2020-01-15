Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

