Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.